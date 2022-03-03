International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of International Seaways worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $911.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

