International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

IFF stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

