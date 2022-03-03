International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.17.

ICAGY opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

