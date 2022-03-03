Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

