Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of IQMDU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

