Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $253,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,833. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.