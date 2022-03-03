Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $209,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

