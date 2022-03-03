Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.