Insulet Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.71 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

