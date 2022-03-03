InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 242.21% from the stock’s current price.
NSPR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.
