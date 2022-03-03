InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 242.21% from the stock’s current price.

NSPR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get InspireMD alerts:

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.