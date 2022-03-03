Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

