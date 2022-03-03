Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85.

NYSE SO opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

