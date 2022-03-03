Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Dennis Weaver sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

