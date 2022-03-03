Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells 5,961 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.