Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) EVP Sells 9,661 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 295,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

