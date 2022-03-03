Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

