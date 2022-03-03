Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 2,079 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $87,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CFX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

