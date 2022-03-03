Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $250,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameren stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 1,296,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $90.77.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.