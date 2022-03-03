Insider Buying: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO Acquires $519,100.00 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE SHW opened at $260.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
