Insider Buying: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO Acquires $519,100.00 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SHW opened at $260.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.