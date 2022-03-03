Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,579.40 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RSVR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
