Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,579.40 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RSVR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Reservoir Media Inc has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

