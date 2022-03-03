Insider Buying: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Buys 14,332 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE LC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

