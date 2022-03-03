Insider Buying: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $46,273.11 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer bought 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

