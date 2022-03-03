Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Acquires 976 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 514,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

