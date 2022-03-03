Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Acquires 976 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.
About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.
