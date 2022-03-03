Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) SVP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BLL traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,545. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $82,568,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

