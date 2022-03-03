Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$24.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

INE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

TSE INE opened at C$18.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.57 and a 52 week high of C$24.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

