Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.30). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.30), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.