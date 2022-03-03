ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.80

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 341625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.30) to €15.60 ($17.53) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

