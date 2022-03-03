indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Sells $1,490,515.68 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,077. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.