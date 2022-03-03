Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $11,331.40 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 432,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,109. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
About Immersion (Get Rating)
Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immersion (IMMR)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.