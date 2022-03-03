Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $11,331.40 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 432,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,109. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

