ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.26. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 172,906 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

