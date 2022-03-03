Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 8,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ichor has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

