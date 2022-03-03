ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,555.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $28,754.32 and $37,555.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

