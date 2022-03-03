Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.
IEP stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -372.09%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
