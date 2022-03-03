iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.34

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.34 and traded as high as C$74.97. iA Financial shares last traded at C$74.25, with a volume of 211,892 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

