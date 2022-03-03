Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will report $12.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $13.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,949. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.