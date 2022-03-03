Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.09 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -12.54%.
HY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
