Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.09 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 55,606 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

