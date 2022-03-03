Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.63

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $23.85. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 53,191 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)
