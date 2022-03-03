Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey Sells 6,144 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,334. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.87. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

