Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $157.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.28 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

