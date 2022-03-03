Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $9,295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $5,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,766,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Coursera Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.