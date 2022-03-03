Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

