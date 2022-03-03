Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

