HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 118,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,823. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

