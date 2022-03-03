HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

