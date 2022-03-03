Howdoo Price Hits $0.0083 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00034691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00105282 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 474,477,830 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

