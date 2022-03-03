Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 3,030 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($11.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($33,336.91).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 820 ($11.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 687 ($9.22) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 884.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.63) to GBX 940 ($12.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 1,050 ($14.09) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.69) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.29) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.81).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

