Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

