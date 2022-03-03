Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-$2.03 EPS.

HRL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 39,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,630. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.