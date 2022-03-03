Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

