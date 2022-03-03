Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

